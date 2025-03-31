A late entrant in India’s ₹70,000-crore decorative paints market, Birla Opus has spent the past year taking on entrenched competitors with a mix of product innovation, aggressive distribution, and emotional storytelling.

With 69% aided brand recall in urban markets already, the Aditya Birla Group company is betting on a lifestyle-driven proposition, 'Duniya Ko Rang Do', and a tech-first approach to gain ground. In a conversation with Mint, Inderpreet Singh, Head, Marketing, Birla Opus Paints, outlines the playbook—from IPL integrations and 3D animated films to institutional partnerships and AI-powered retail. Edited excerpts.

You entered a highly consolidated category. What was the thinking behind your launch strategy?

We decided to behave like a market leader from day one. That meant a full product portfolio at launch, superior performance, pricing at par or below peers, strong distribution, and mental availability. Today, we’re present in over 5,500 towns, have 130+ depots, and are reaching consumers across India—directly or indirectly.

You’ve said consumers don’t buy paint—they buy beautiful homes. How does that shape your brand philosophy?

Exactly. Our goal isn’t to sell paint, but what paint enables—beautiful spaces. The proposition Duniya Ko Rang Do reflects our belief that colour can transform lives. Whether it’s our animated launch film or the Holi campaign, we show—not tell—the emotional power of colour. We’re selling decor, not cans.

How was the Duniya Ko Rang Do campaign conceptualised?

We began with a simple yet powerful idea: colour transforms. Our launch film—done entirely in 3D animation by a Brazil-based studio—featured a boy with the Midas touch bringing a black-and-white world to life. It broke clutter in a category where animation isn’t common. Our Holi campaign extended this with a real-world story of how painting a watchman’s cabin changes not just the space but the emotion around it. These films were rooted in storytelling, not product shots.

You’re also blending brand with performance in your campaigns. What’s the approach there?

We launched a more functional campaign—Naye Zamane Ka Naya Paint—with Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, highlighting product superiority in coverage, finish, waterproofing, and warranty. The interesting twist is that we turned our biggest perceived disadvantage—being new—into an asset. The “new-age" positioning allows us to stand apart from legacy codes in the category.

How do your IPL activations tie in with your positioning?

IPL gives us reach, relevance, and credibility. For a new brand, being seen during India’s biggest media event signals scale and seriousness. We’ve taken the Co-Powered by sponsorship on Connected TV, and are also present across mobile and linear TV. What’s more, we’ve used it creatively—through Indian Color League promos, where two IPL team colours blend to form a new shade, symbolising harmony and celebration. It ties back to our core idea of transformation through colour.

You’ve spoken about tech integration. How does that work in your setup?

Every can of paint we sell is QR-coded and traceable—from factory to dealer to customer. This helps with quality control, warranty, authenticity, and data collection. We’re also rolling out AI-powered tools to help consumers pick colours based on mood or décor needs. We’re in phase two now, where systems are starting to talk to each other. In the next few months, we’ll start analysing data at scale to generate actionable insights.

You’ve launched a separate institutional vertical as well?

Yes, Birla Opus Prime caters to key accounts—builders, hotels, educational institutions, factories, and even government clients. For instance, during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, we worked on beautifying several public spaces. We’ve created a separate product proposition and digital presence for this vertical.

You’ve got 2,300 shades in the catalogue. Aren’t consumers overwhelmed by too much choice?

Which is why we’ve built tools to simplify the journey. At our stores, consultants guide you through options. Online, an AI-powered app helps you pick colours based on emotional cues or room type. The idea is to deconstruct complexity and make selection more intuitive.

How are you approaching brand recall and measurement?

We’ve started quarterly brand tracking. Our latest numbers show 69% aided brand recall in urban markets—which is extremely encouraging for a new brand. We track aided, unaided, and top-of-mind awareness, and we’re seeing consistent growth.

Is the long-term vision to evolve into a lifestyle brand?

Yes. Our storytelling, campaigns, and even store formats reflect that. We’re not building memory structures around a product, but around how that product makes you feel. If we can embed ourselves into the aesthetics of daily life, we’ve done our job.