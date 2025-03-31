Companies
We are in the business of beautification, not just paint: Birla Opus Paints’ Inderpreet Singh
Summary
- With 69% aided brand recall in urban markets already, the Aditya Birla Group company is betting on a lifestyle-driven proposition, 'Duniya Ko Rang Do', and a tech-first approach to gain ground.
A late entrant in India’s ₹70,000-crore decorative paints market, Birla Opus has spent the past year taking on entrenched competitors with a mix of product innovation, aggressive distribution, and emotional storytelling.
