Aditya Birla Group plans to take its asset management business public through a ₹5,000 crore initial public offering to raise funds for expansion, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management has started talks with potential merchant bankers for the IPO, which is likely to be launched in the June quarter, said the people cited above.

“The AMC (asset management company) is planning to offer around 20% to the public in the proposed IPO," said one of the three people cited above. “The value of the business is pegged at around ₹26,000 crore as per recent discussions between potential merchant bankers and the AMC’s promoters."

Birla Sun Life AMC is India’s fourth-largest asset management firm with around ₹3 trillion of assets under management. The company is 51% owned by Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) and the rest by Canada’s Sun Life Financial Inc.

Aditya Birla Capital, whose current market cap is ₹ 30,000 crore, derives a majority of its market value ( ₹13,000-14,000 crore) from the AMC business alone.

“For some of the subsidiaries of ABCL, capital raising routes such as QIP (qualified institutional placement) and preferential allotment are also being planned. Multiple capital raising routes are being planned," the second person said.

Capital market rules require every company to have a minimum of 25% in public shareholding within three years of listing though companies typically offer 10-15% in an IPO. “However, since the equity market is buoyant at present, the promoters of Birla Sun Life AMC are planning to mop up as much money as possible through the IPO," the person said.

Spokespeople for Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life Financial said they do not comment on market speculation.

Equity market investors currently do not have many options in the listed AMC space. Only four AMCs are listed currently, of which only two—HDFC AMC Ltd and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd — have a large AUM base.

The other two are IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd and Shriram AMC Ltd.

A listing of Birla Sun Life AMC will make it the first public issue by an Indian AMC in four years. Nippon Life Asset Management listed in 2017.

In the planned IPO by Birla Sun Life AMC, both the JV partners will sell their stakes on a proportionate basis, the third person said. “Birla Sun Life AMC’s IPO is most likely to be done through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route as per the ongoing discussions."

For the December quarter, the AMC’s overall mutual fund assets grew 14% sequentially to ₹2.6 trillion. Equity mutual fund assets grew 14% to ₹93,279 crore.

This will play a key factor in the price discovery of Birla Sun Life AMC and its valuation for its proposed IPO. AMC businesses are valued on the basis of their asset mix (equity and debt), profitability, the scale of business, distribution capacities and financial strength of the parent company or the sponsors.

Birla Sun Life AMC’s equity MF comprised 34% of its total AUM at the end of December. Systematic investment plans (SIP) contributed 43% to its total equity AUM, the company said in a 5 February investor presentation. The company has 7.1 million MF investor folios, and over the past five years, its folio count has grown at an average rate of 21%, more than the industry average of 16%.

The company manages ₹1.23 trillion worth of retail plus HNI assets as of December-end, of which retail assets were at ₹55,635 crore, up 13% sequentially.

For April-December 2020, Birla Sun Life AMC recorded a net profit of ₹370 crore.

Birla Sun Life AMC forecast in the February presentation of a 12-15% growth in three years and to grow its equity mix to 40% in the same period. It also outlined its focus on unlocking value, given the scale of its businesses.

Birla Sun Life AMC has a 9.35% market share in terms of average assets currently.

The company’s equity MF assets grew at 21.8% in the past five years, the highest among all Indian AMCs. Also, the AMC has grown its investor folio count at the fastest rate in the mutual fund industry at 24.3% in the same period.

For the April-December period, the company showed a 33% return on equity, which it is aiming to increase to 40% in the next three years.

