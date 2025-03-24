Companies
BirlaNu plans $150 mn investment in three years to revive growth
Summary
- Delhi-based BirlaNu's revenue and profitability fell for two consecutive financial years 2023 and 2024. It's now looking to expand manufacturing capacities and pursue inorganic growth opportunities.
CK Birla Group’s flagship BirlaNu, formerly known as HIL Ltd, is set to invest around $150 million ( ₹1,300 crore) to help achieve its target of becoming a $1 billion (about ₹8,600 crore) company by 2028 and revive growth.
