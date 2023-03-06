Birlasoft share price on Monday were trading up by 3 percent on BSE, after the company announced the opening of a new delivery centre in Coimbatore to enable enterprises scale up their delivery and optimize cost.

The shares of Birlasoft ended 2.94% up at ₹288.65 on the BSE at the end of the day.

The new facility will focus on Birlasoft’s delivery capabilities in cloud space, digital and testing requirements. This is the first investment in a tier-II city by the company. Birlasoft wants to take on an aggressive growth strategy to advance in the region over the next few years.

The new centre is located at India Land Tech Park SEZ, in Coimbatore. The company's newest centre will initially have 245 workstations.

Presently, Birlasoft has 75 employees on-board at its newest facility and plans to expand it to full capacity in the next 2-3 years.

“Coimbatore is fast emerging as a new-age talent hub and has the potential to drive the next phase of growth. Our new delivery Centre in Coimbatore will not only offer unmatched growth opportunities to the youth of Coimbatore but will also allow us to invest in emerging technologies in the region and help our clients in their digital transformation journeys, leading them to be more resilient, sustainable and competitive," said Shreeranganath Kulkarni (SK), Chief Delivery Officer, Birlasoft.

The new delivery centre

The campus size of the India Land Tech Park SEZ is 11.9 acres with 1.1 million sq ft of build-up space, the IT firm said, adding that it hosts new-age amenities related to safety, security and overall employee well-being. It also said the campus also offers 24X7 emergency medical services, a gym facility, leading banks with ATM facilities, a food court and a host of recreational activities. The India Land Tech Park SEZ is well connected to the main parts of the city.