Birlasoft shares rise by over 3% on new Coimbatore delivery centre2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:26 PM IST
The new centre is located at India Land Tech Park SEZ, in Coimbatore. The company's newest centre will initially have 245 workstations.
Birlasoft share price on Monday were trading up by 3 percent on BSE, after the company announced the opening of a new delivery centre in Coimbatore to enable enterprises scale up their delivery and optimize cost.
