BIS certification, testing delays hit Chinese solar equipment imports

The delays in testing and certification assume significance given that 80% of solar cells and modules used in India are imported from China and such imports in 2018-19 were valued at $2.16 billion. Major Chinese solar module producers such as Trina Solar Ltd, Jinko Solar, JA Solar Holdings, ET Solar, Chint Solar, and GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd are some of the suppliers to India, which is implementing the largest clean energy programme in the world.