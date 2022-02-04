Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biscuit maker Priyagold opens manufacturing unit in West Bengal

Biscuit maker Priyagold opens manufacturing unit in West Bengal

Priyagold sells biscuits under the Butter Bite, CNC, Marie Lite, Puff Creme, Butter Delite brands.
1 min read . 03:13 PM IST Livemint

  • Priyagold plans to scale up presence in tier II and tier III cities and expand its consumer base and cater to their varied snacking requirements

New Delhi: Surya Food & Agro Ltd., that sells biscuits under the Priyagold brand, has opened its manufacturing unit in the state of West Bengal that will cover key markets in the state as well as Odisha and the northeast.

The plant has a daily capacity of 100 tonnes. It is the eighth manufacturing unit for Priyagold in India.

The company plans to scale up presence in tier II and tier III cities, said Manoj Agarwal, Director, Priyagold Group. The brand plans to expand its consumer base and cater to their varied snacking requirements, the company said.

Priyagold sells biscuits under the Butter Bite, CNC, Marie Lite, Puff Creme, Butter Delite brands. It also sells Hunk Bar and Snakker Choco Wafer in the chocolates and confectionary category. Its biscuit and chocolate brands are endorsed by Kiara Advani and Disha Patani, respectively.

“With the setting up of this plant, we aim to generate employment opportunities for the people in the Eastern states. We are planning to enroll 400 people in the first quarter of 2022," Agarwal said.

In India, the company competes with Parle Products, ITC and Britannia. India's biscuit market is valued at $5-5.5 billion.

Priyagold is set to enter the premium chocolate segment and expand sales via modern trade. In all, it sells cookies, cakes, confectionery, and juices and beverages in over​ 20 countries.

