Bisleri International on Saturday maintained that its packaged drinking water sample from West Bengal met prescribed quality requirements, citing test results from two independent laboratories accredited for such assessments. The company also called on the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to investigate the discrepancy between the findings of the different laboratories.

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The company's response comes after FSSAI issued an order authorising prosecution against it over a regulatory sample that allegedly failed to meet quality standards during laboratory testing.

According to PTI citing sources on Friday, the sample was taken from Bisleri's manufacturing unit in Telipara, located in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, and was found to contain coliform bacteria.

They stated that the both the primary and referral laboratories detected coliform bacteria in the sample. Subsequently, the food regulator barred the sale of the specific batch, bearing number PB201, on 12 August 2026.

In its response to FSSAI's latest order, Bisleri said on Saturday that it had withdrawn the concerned batch of packaged drinking water from the market following the regulator's directions on 12 August 2026.

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The Chauhan family-owned company maintained that independent tests conducted on samples from the same batch produced contrasting findings.

“Bisleri separately commissioned independent testing of samples from the same batch at an FSSAI-recognised laboratory, which found that the sample met the applicable standard for coliform bacteria and all other applicable food safety standards,” PTI quoted the company as saying.

It added that testing at a second independent laboratory recognised by FSSAI had also found the sample compliant with the prescribed coliform bacteria standard.

Highlighting the contrasting test results, Bisleri said, "The difference between the regulatory and independent findings warrants a thorough review," and urged FSSAI to investigate the sampling procedure, testing protocols, laboratory reports and other possible reasons behind the differing outcomes.

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The company further said it expected the issue to be "assessed against the same standards" followed across the industry, adding that it would extend full cooperation to FSSAI to help establish the facts.

Earlier prosecution in Goa case This is not the first instance in which Bisleri has faced regulatory action over the quality of its packaged drinking water. FSSAI had previously authorised prosecution against the company after a sample collected from one of its manufacturing units in Goa failed to meet the prescribed food safety requirements.

In that case, the regulator found that the sample exceeded the permissible limits for bromate and classified it as unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

After Bisleri challenged the findings, the sample was forwarded to a referral food laboratory for further examination. However, the second laboratory also deemed it unsafe, citing the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), according to FSSAI.

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FSSAI steps up nationwide checks on packaged water FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani recently said the regulator was undertaking a nationwide exercise to collect samples of packaged drinking water, with the testing process likely to be completed over the next one to two months.

He said the enforcement drive was intended to ensure that companies adhered to prescribed food safety norms and was not aimed at triggering consumer panic.

The regulator has also written to state food commissioners and regional directors, asking them to strengthen monitoring, inspections and sample collection of packaged drinking water and mineral water. Authorities have been directed to take appropriate action against companies found violating food safety requirements.

FSSAI has stepped up enforcement against food business operators and e-commerce platforms this year as part of a broader push to tighten food safety monitoring and compliance across the country.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X