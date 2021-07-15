Packaged water company Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd on Thursday said it has expanded into the personal hygiene segment with the launch of Bisleri hand purifiers.

With consumers becoming more health and hygiene conscious, sanitizers have become a necessity since the beginning of the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

The product, launched across general trade stores, pharmacies and modern trade outlets as well as e-commerce platforms, is sold in a gel as well as a multipurpose spray format.

The gel-based products have been launched in three variants in 50, 100 and 200-ml SKUs. The multipurpose spray variants are available in 100 ml and 200 ml spray bottles.

"There has been exciting growth in the personal hygiene segment triggered by increasing health and hygiene concerns. We also learnt from consumer research that needs have evolved beyond just protection against germs – consumers were seeking products that provide moisturization and offer refreshing fragrances. We developed Bisleri hand purifiers with these enhanced features in premium packaging, to provide a superior experience," Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd said.

Demand for hand sanitizers peaked in the aftermath of the covid-19 spread in India as consumers took to heightened personal hygiene habits. The hitherto small category was suddenly high in demand with several brands running out of stock.

Meanwhile, companies such as ITC Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., amplified production of hygiene brands Savlon and Lifebuoy, respectively. The two brands sell sanitizers in India. Several companies also entered the category with 100s of brands being launched within a span of months.

Meanwhile, the demand has cooled off from its peak, but consumers are likely to keep up some part of their personal hygiene routine.

Bisleri is expected to roll out a television campaign for the brand.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.