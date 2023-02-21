New Delhi: Bottled water company Bisleri International on Tuesday announced its first overseas foray, partnering Dubai-based Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group that will distribute the company’s brands in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

The association will help strengthen Bisleri International’s presence across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The operations that are set to commence in April will see the company’s Bisleri and Vedica brands of bottled water retailed across general and modern trade outlets along with listings on e-commerce platforms and hotels and restaurants.

The manufacturing and bottling of the brands will be under Emirates Drinking Water, part of the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group of companies in the region. The group has interest in diversified sectors such as travel, shipping, logistics, mineral water, real estate, trading, information technology among others.

The Uae market indicates healthy growth projections with a noticeable appetite for Indian brands and products, the company said. The bottled water market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the next five years in the region. This is driven by an increasing number of immigrants and a growing tourism sector.

“Bisleri, a legacy Indian brand, holds a strong connect with the Indian diaspora living in the region. Our partnership with the Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group will strengthen our reach in the market. UAE is a beginning to our expansion plans, and we are committed to increasing our presence overseas," said Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

The move is in line with the home-grown bottled water brand’s vision of extending Bisleri’s offerings to international consumers. The company’s foray in the UAE marks a step in that direction, the company said.