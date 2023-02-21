Bisleri forays into international markets
The UAE market indicates healthy growth projections with a noticeable appetite for Indian brands and products. The bottled water market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the next five years in the region
New Delhi: Bottled water company Bisleri International on Tuesday announced its first overseas foray, partnering Dubai-based Nasser Abdulla Lootah Group that will distribute the company’s brands in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×