Bisleri in advanced talks with Tatas, others to sell biz

In a clarification to the stock exchanges, Tata Consumer Products said it evaluates strategic opportunities for growth of its business on an ongoing basis. “TCPL is in discussions with various parties, including Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. The company will make appropriate announcement and disclosure as and when any requirement arises. At this point in time, there is no information to be provided in respect to the said media report," a company spokesperson said.

