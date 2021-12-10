Bisleri launches mobile ordering app

“During the pandemic-induced lockdown, Bisleri launched the Bisleri @Doorstep initiative to fulfil the increasing demand for safe and pure mineral water delivered at home. Soon after, it unveiled the e-commerce platform enabling consumers access to all Bisleri products and provided subscription facility to get uninterrupted supplies. With the launch of the app, Bisleri has strengthened its commitment to offer convenience at door-step to the consumers," the company said in a statement.

