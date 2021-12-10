Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bisleri launches mobile ordering app

Bisleri launches mobile ordering app

During the pandemic-induced lockdown, Bisleri had launched the Bisleri @Doorstep initiative. Photo: Mint  
1 min read . 12:32 PM IST Livemint

  • The app will be accessible to consumers across 26 cities and orders will be delivered within 24 hours.

New Delhi: Packaged water company Bisleri International has launched a shopping app to home deliver its offerings.

The app is available on both Android and iOS.

“During the pandemic-induced lockdown, Bisleri launched the Bisleri @Doorstep initiative to fulfil the increasing demand for safe and pure mineral water delivered at home. Soon after, it unveiled the e-commerce platform enabling consumers access to all Bisleri products and provided subscription facility to get uninterrupted supplies. With the launch of the app, Bisleri has strengthened its commitment to offer convenience at door-step to the consumers," the company said in a statement.

The app will be accessible to consumers across 26 cities and orders will be delivered within 24 hours.

The company wants to leverage the greater adoption of technology by consumers, said Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International.

“We are investing in solutions to improve our consumer understanding, make their shopping experience smoother, and improve supply lead times. With the app we will be able to enhance consumer engagement, integrating consumer data from various touchpoints," he said.

