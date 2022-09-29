Bisleri launches new television, print campaign for its lemon drink.

Bisleri launches new television, print campaign for its lemon drink1 min read . 03:48 PM IST
The campaign will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing approach across touchpoints like television, digital, print, among others.
NEW DELHI: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has launched a new campaign, ‘Let Loose’, for its Limonata drink brand. Shot in Himachal Pradesh, the television commercial brings out an exchange between a young girl from the state and a group of boys.
The company said the advertisement encourages people to be unconventional and express themselves as who they are.
Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing for the firm said, “The new campaign will focus on conversations that bring out the spirit of being yourself. This brand reflects the pulse of the ever-evolving youth who are voicing their opinion and being true to themselves. Through this campaign, we encourage Gen-Z of today to be their authentic selves as they refresh themselves with every sip."
Anuraag Khandelwal, chief commercial officer, India, 82.5 Communications, the firm behind the ad film, said, “Today, India is filled to the brim with talent. I see today’s youth from various strata expressing themselves through reels and videos across platforms in ways their earlier generations couldn’t even think about. We captured the spirit of this philosophy in two words - Let Loose. In a category where the codes are about refreshing oneself, this opens up a broad canvas for this brand to continue creating distinctive storytelling and own an aspirational attitude which is defined by unabashed spontaneity and fun."
India’s non-alcoholic beverages market will likely grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7% to reach ₹1.47 trillion by 2030, according to a report by economic policy think tank ICRIER.