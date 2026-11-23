India's food safety regulator is intensifying its scrutiny of major food and beverage companies, putting some of the country's most recognisable brands under the scanner over product safety, labelling practices and potentially misleading consumer claims.
The latest company to face regulatory action is Bisleri International, after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against the packaged drinking water manufacturer following findings that a regulatory sample of its water was unsafe.
The development marks another significant instance of the regulator stepping up enforcement against large consumer brands, with PepsiCo and Austrian energy drink maker Red Bull also facing scrutiny over product labelling and composition.
Quick answers to key questions
FSSAI said the sample did not meet prescribed bromate limits and that a referral laboratory later detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Bisleri has disputed aspects of the findings.
Bromate is a compound that can form during some water-disinfection processes. PAHs are a group of chemical compounds; FSSAI said a referral laboratory detected them in the sample.
No. It means FSSAI has approved legal proceedings under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The company has not been declared guilty by a court at this stage.
No nationwide recall has been announced, and FSSAI has not identified the specific batch or bottle linked to the sample. The findings concern the sample tested by the regulator.
Bisleri has said it maintains quality controls involving more than 90 tests across its manufacturing process and will cooperate with FSSAI. It also said an independent test found bromate within the prescribed limit.
In a social media post on Sunday, FSSAI said it had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd over a sample of its packaged drinking water that was found to be unsafe.
The sample, categorised as packaged drinking water other than mineral water, was collected from the company's premises for regulatory analysis.
According to a Reuters report, the initial findings indicated that the sample did not comply with prescribed limits for bromate, a chemical that can emerge as a by-product of certain disinfection processes used in water treatment.
Bisleri subsequently challenged the findings. However, the regulator maintained its assessment that the sample was unsafe, citing the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).
PAHs are a group of chemical compounds that have attracted public health concerns because of their potentially toxic, mutagenic and carcinogenic properties.
The findings could have wider implications for the packaged drinking water industry.
A government source told Reuters that FSSAI plans to test additional Bisleri samples from different parts of the country, alongside samples from other manufacturers.
Bisleri said drinking water safety remained a priority and that it maintained stringent quality-control measures. The company also said it would cooperate with the regulator.
The action is particularly significant given Bisleri's position in India's packaged drinking water market. Introduced in India in 1965, the brand has become a household name in a country where concerns over drinking water quality make packaged water a regular purchase for consumers.
It competes with PepsiCo's Aquafina and Coca-Cola's Kinley in a market valued at $3.6 billion in 2025, according to Persistence Market Research.
Bisleri is not the only major beverage company to face questions from the food safety regulator.
PepsiCo has also come under scrutiny over how it markets its high-caffeine beverages.
In an affidavit before the Delhi High Court, FSSAI defended its position against the use of the term 'energy drink' for certain caffeinated beverages, arguing that the classification does not have a prescribed regulatory framework in India.
The regulator alleged that PepsiCo was misleading consumers by marketing products such as Adrenaline Rush and Sting Energy as energy drinks when they were required to comply with the standards applicable to caffeinated beverages.
FSSAI argued that the branding could create the impression that these products belonged to a distinct category of beverages, potentially confusing consumers about their composition and regulatory classification.
The dispute brings into focus the distinction between how beverage companies market products and how food safety regulations classify them.
For manufacturers, product positioning and labelling are not merely marketing decisions. They must also comply with prescribed food safety standards and avoid claims that could mislead consumers.
Austrian beverage maker Red Bull has also faced questions from FSSAI over the composition of its flagship drink and its classification as an energy drink.
The regulator sought an explanation from the company within seven days on why the use of the 'energy drink' label should not be prohibited.
At the centre of the regulator's concerns was the drink's nutritional composition, particularly the proportion of its declared energy derived from added sugar.
FSSAI flagged what it described as a substantial amount of added sugar in the beverage, arguing that the use of the energy drink label could potentially mislead consumers and encourage excessive consumption of added sugar.
With FSSAI signalling plans for wider testing of packaged drinking water samples, the regulator's latest action could also bring other manufacturers under closer scrutiny.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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