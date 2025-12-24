It’s harder than ever to mine bitcoin. And less profitable, too. But mining-company stocks are still flying, even with cryptocurrency prices in retreat.
Bitcoin miners thrive off a new side hustle: Retooling their data centers for AI
SummaryThe pivot to AI has lifted a bitcoin-mining ETF by 90% this year, even as bitcoin itself has slumped.
It’s harder than ever to mine bitcoin. And less profitable, too. But mining-company stocks are still flying, even with cryptocurrency prices in retreat.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More