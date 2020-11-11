Biz soars in hotels

Hotels and resorts have witnessed a 30-50% jump in bookings for weddings in November and December after the government last month eased lockdown rules to allow as many as 200 people to attend social gatherings.

On their part, hotels and resorts are helping families plan their weddings, including personalization of the decor, food menu and invites, keeping in mind the need for social distancing, for packages ranging from ₹1.5-20 lakh a day.

“Once the lockdown was relaxed, and our hotels started reopening, we noticed that the first segment that regained momentum was weddings. We do expect this to continue in the coming months," said Arif Patel, regional vice-president, sales and marketing, Hyatt India.

To attract customers, Hyatt is offering guests World of Hyatt Bonus Points that are valid till 31 December 2022. They can be redeemed through the World of Hyatt account towards free nights at any Hyatt Hotels and Resorts locations worldwide.

Typically, the wedding segment contributes 10% to hotels’ overall revenue. However, with restricted international travel and most companies resorting to work from home, wedding bookings emerged as a key driver for revenues for hospitality firms after the lockdown was lifted.

According to a recent study by online marketplace of venues and wedding professionals The Knot Worldwide, wedding ceremony cancellations in India will remain low with 76% of couples going ahead with the chosen dates. However, the country also sees the highest cancellation of wedding receptions compared to other countries as per findings of the survey, which measured the pandemic’s impact on weddings scheduled from October through February 2021.

“We found budgets were going down only by 25% (40% anticipated their budget to be 25% or lower than what they had originally planned) owing to the fact that the number of guests at the weddings was restricted due to government guidelines," said Ankur Sarawagi, country head, India at The Knot Worldwide.

The pandemic has also led to the emergence of ‘micro-weddings’, which is picking up with hotels becoming a one-stop-shop for all wedding-related arrangements. The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, an entity of Chalet Hotels, said it offers all-inclusive package from décor, musicians to arranging the honeymoon suite, bridal rooms, salon services, transportation to gourmet food and beverages such as customized mithai boxes.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via