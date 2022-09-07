NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday said it is working on a “reverse integration" system that will allow investors to get central-level business clearances from state single-window portals. The Centre had told states earlier that investors would need to come through the national portal and apply for state services but not the other way round.

States had complained that not allowing reverse integration of the single window portal would make compliance cumbersome. “We are working to allow reverse integration. An investor can enter states and then enter the national single window system. This will be done by generating a single user ID. It will be done in two months times," Sumita Dawra, additional secretary, department for promotion of investment and internal trade told reporters.

Talking about the challenges faced in onboarding all states to the National Single Window System (NSWS), Dawra said that seven states do not have a single window clearance system at all and the Centre is working with them to set it up.

States had said that without reverse integration the states would need to go to the national portal and register there, even though they may have already registered on the state portal to obtain certain licences at the state level.

The single-window system is an integral part of reforms for states for ease of doing business. Nearly 16-17 states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Punjab have already come on board the national single window portal. However, 20 states/UTs including Delhi, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh are yet to come on board.

Dawra said the centre most states will be brought on board by the end of the year. She added that a list of 700 approvals had been identified at the central government level. Besides, 13,764 approvals have generated a total of ₹2.75 crore in online application fees through Bharatkosh and Paygov so far.

The national single-window portal is aimed at making the business registration process easier, allowing the beneficiary to get significant approvals online without having to run around government offices. “Currently, 24 of the 32 ministries/departments have on-boarded NSWS, and with respect to services, 181 out of total 368 services identified as relevant, have been on-boarded. At the same time, 16 states/ UTs out of 36 have on-boarded the NSWS," the ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the NSWS framework is being extended for states to build end-to-end complete State SWS on the NSWS portal.

The scope of NSWS has also been expanded to include special schemes such as vehicle scrapping, footwear and Leather development, ethanol blended programme and sugar mill exporters registration by bundling both central and state government approvals, the ministry added.

ravi.dutt@livemint.com