Biz to get clearance via state portals2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 12:25 AM IST
- States had complained that not allowing reverse integration of the single window portal would make compliance cumbersome
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday said it is working on a “reverse integration" system that will allow investors to get central-level business clearances from state single-window portals. The Centre had told states earlier that investors would need to come through the national portal and apply for state services but not the other way round.