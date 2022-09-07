Biz to get clearance via state portals

The national single-window portal is aimed at making the business registration process easier, allowing the beneficiary to get significant approvals online without having to run around government offices. “Currently, 24 of the 32 ministries/departments have on-boarded NSWS, and with respect to services, 181 out of total 368 services identified as relevant, have been on-boarded. At the same time, 16 states/ UTs out of 36 have on-boarded the NSWS," the ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement.