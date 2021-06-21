BENGALURU: Business-to-business platform for unbranded goods, Bizongo, on Monday said it has appointed Asian Paints’ vice-chairman Manish Choksi to its advisory board.

The industry veteran brings with him over three decades of entrepreneurial and leadership experience in strategic integration of technology with a sharp focus on business expansion and growth across global markets.

With Choksi’s counsel, Bizongo aims to ramp up its efforts across digital vendor management, supply chain automation, and supply chain financing. In parallel, the company is also focusing on creating a stronger portfolio of unbranded products that are not limited to packaging and extend into other segments, such as textiles and garments.

“With covid-19 forcing businesses to relook at their supply chains, Bizongo continues to transform and automate global supply chains for unbranded goods. This is an exciting time to mentor the founders and work with the team at Bizongo as they build India’s full-stack B2B platform," said Manish Choksi, vice chairman, Asian Paints and board advisor, Bizongo.

In his previous role as the chief information officer at Asian Paints, Choksi spearheaded the company's international business, supply chain, and information technology functions.

In April, Bizongo closed its Series C funding of $51 million, led by the UK government’s development finance institution, CDC Group, and AddVentures. With the fund infusion, Bizongo was looking to expand its services to Southeast Asian markets of Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. It has also started servicing developed markets of the US, Middle East and Europe.

“Manish brings with him an unmatched experience in establishing businesses in new geographies. As we look to implement the new vision to be a global leader, his proven expertise will be valuable in driving forward Bizongo’s journey of becoming India’s very own tech first B2B platform for unbranded products. We are extremely enthused to welcome Manish on our advisory board and look forward to learning from his counsel," said Aniket Deb, co-founder and chief executive officer, Bizongo.

Bizongo offers two product lines - its proprietary vendor management platform, Procure Live, and supply chain digitisation and automation product, Partner Hub.

Through these solutions, the startup claims to offer the business customers complete visibility on procurement cycles and inventory, allowing them to have better control over their supply chain.

Bizongo, at present, claims to have more than 100 enterprise customers and over 1000 manufacturing partners.

Other investors in the startup include Schroder Adveq, Chiratae Ventures, B Capital Group, IFC and Accel.

