Bizongo seeks to equip over 100 Indian factories with its IoT-powered cloud factory solution by 2023 through its acquisition with Clean Slate Technologies.
The acquisition will further strengthen Bizongo's technological infrastructure.
India's largest tech-enabled B2B e-commerce & supply chain platform, Bizongo has acquired Clean Slate Technologies. However, Bizongo did not disclose the amount for the acquisition in the real-time location services (RTLS) solution provider.
Bizongo co-founder and CTO Ankit Tomar said, "With the acquisition of Clean Slate, we aim to empower and enable manufacturers across India to achieve their potential. As we embark on this new journey, we are excited to welcome the Clean Slate team to the Bizongo family," reported PTI.
The acquisition will further strengthen Bizongo's technological infrastructure and give access to local manufacturers for automation and real-time data analytics, which is critical for increasing their throughput.
Founded by IIT Bombay and SRM Chennai alumni Mayank Sharma, Siddharth Desai, and Anubhaw Kumar in 2016, Clean Slate Technologies is conceptualized to help organizations boost productivity and improve operational efficiency by tracking assets, goods, or people in indoor and outdoor locations.
Bizongo was founded in 2015 by three IIT graduates Aniket Deb, Sachin Agrawal, and Ankit Tomar, to digitally transform the fragmented and unorganized yet unique and ubiquitous B2B segment of customized goods. The B2B e-commerce platform services more than 120 enterprise customers in fashion & lifestyle, pharmaceuticals, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, home & personal care, and e-commerce.
