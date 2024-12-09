Noida-based startup YesMadam, which offers at-home beauty services, has come under scrutiny following allegations of mass layoffs linked to an internal stress survey. A viral email and a social media post from one of the reportedly-terminated employees have triggered widespread discussion on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

According to a social media post by the employee, over 100 workers were abruptly fired after participating in a company survey that assessed their stress levels. The employee, claiming to be one of those affected, expressed disbelief and disappointment, questioning the company’s approach.

“Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect. As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback,” says the screenshot of the alleged HR mail.

A screenshot of the alleged email from YesMadam HR

“To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress. This decision is effective immediately, and impacted employees will receive further details separately,” it added.

The employee, named Anushka Dutta, criticised the decision, writing on LinkedIn, “What's happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed? And not just me 100 other people have been fired too.”

The post, accompanied by a screenshot of the alleged termination email, quickly went viral, receiving over 500 comments.

LiveMint has reached out to YesMadam for a statement. The company has not issued an official statement addressing the allegations yet.

Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Gauhar Khan and others have promoted the company so far.

Social media reations The alleged decision has sparked outrage online, with users criticising the company’s approach as insensitive and counterproductive. Many argued that terminating employees for expressing stress undermines workplace well-being, a value the company claimed to prioritise.