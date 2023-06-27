‘BJP may not be in power tomorrow,’ says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of panchayat polls2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 02:49 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims that the BJP-led government will last for only six more months, with Lok Sabha polls expected in February-March next year.
West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, addressed a rally in Jalpaiguri district, where she claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre would last for only six more months. According to Banerjee, the Lok Sabha polls are slated to take place in February-March next year, signalling an imminent change in power dynamics.
