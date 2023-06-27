West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, addressed a rally in Jalpaiguri district, where she claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre would last for only six more months. According to Banerjee, the Lok Sabha polls are slated to take place in February-March next year, signalling an imminent change in power dynamics.

Speaking at the rally, Banerjee emphasised the need for impartiality from the Border Security Force (BSF) as she expressed doubts about the BJP's future in governance, she said BJP "may not be in power tomorrow". "The next Lok Sabha polls will be held in February-March next year. The tenure of the BJP government is just six months. Sensing defeat, the BJP is not trying to lobby various groups and communities," she asserted.

Following the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his second consecutive term on May 30, 2019.

During the rally, Banerjee also made announcements regarding compensation and job opportunities for the families of individuals allegedly killed in firing incidents by the BSF at the border areas. While she acknowledged the vital role played by the BSF in safeguarding the nation's borders, she urged the force to uphold impartiality in their duties. "I am not accusing all BSF officials, they guard our borders. But BSF must act impartially as BJP may not be in power tomorrow, but they have to keep doing their job," she stated.

These statements come in the wake of Banerjee's accusations on Monday, 26 June, where she accused the BSF of intimidating voters in the bordering areas on behalf of the BJP. The BSF swiftly responded, refuting the allegations and labelling them as “far from the truth." In her address, Banerjee further expressed her party's commitment to combat corruption within the local body and highlighted the TMC's renewed emphasis on the rural polls through extensive outreach initiatives. In a veiled criticism of the BJP's "double engine government" slogan, Banerjee remarked that the BJP's claim of dual power would lose its momentum in the panchayat elections and subsequently in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The upcoming July 8 panchayat polls are expected to witness a significant turnout, with approximately 5.67 crore voters exercising their right to vote. Around 75,000 candidates across various levels of local governance, including zilla parishads, panchayat samitis, and gram panchayats will be elected in these polls.

(With inputs from PTI)