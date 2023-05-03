BL Kashyap bags ₹238 crore order from Embassy Constructions for Bangalore project1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 04:21 PM IST
This new contract brings the company's total order book to a robust ₹2,518 crore, excluding GST
New Delhi: Civil engineering and construction giant B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd has secured a new order worth around ₹238 crore from Embassy Constructions for its Embassy Business Hub - Phase 2 project in Bengaluru. This new contract brings the company's total order book to a robust ₹2,518 crore, excluding GST.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×