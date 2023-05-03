New Delhi: Civil engineering and construction giant B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd has secured a new order worth around ₹238 crore from Embassy Constructions for its Embassy Business Hub - Phase 2 project in Bengaluru. This new contract brings the company's total order book to a robust ₹2,518 crore, excluding GST.

Vineet Kashyap, managing director of B L Kashyap & Sons said “We have a long-standing partnership with the Embassy Group. Every such order from the entity continues to demonstrate their faith and confidence in our skills and capabilities to deliver an international level project. It’s a matter of pride for the team, at B L Kashyap.

The new order is expected to further enhance B L Kashyap & Sons' reputation as a dependable partner for businesses undertaking major construction projects, the company said.

B L Kashyap & Sons, an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm, operates in 12 cities across eight Indian states. The company has completed more than 250 projects and constructed over 125 million sq. ft. in various sectors, including IT campuses, commercial spaces, malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories, and manufacturing facilities, as well as healthcare and transportation infrastructure. The company employs a strong team of over 1,000 engineers and professionals.