B L Kashyap & Sons, an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm, operates in 12 cities across eight Indian states. The company has completed more than 250 projects and constructed over 125 million sq. ft. in various sectors, including IT campuses, commercial spaces, malls, hotels, residential complexes, institutions, factories, and manufacturing facilities, as well as healthcare and transportation infrastructure. The company employs a strong team of over 1,000 engineers and professionals.