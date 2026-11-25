An event completely unconnected to India has been getting a lot of retail significance over the past decade or so. The upcoming Black Friday weekend has emerged as an important sales window for shopping malls around the country.
An event completely unconnected to India has been getting a lot of retail significance over the past decade or so. The upcoming Black Friday weekend has emerged as an important sales window for shopping malls around the country.
It accounts for as much as 30% of monthly tenant sales at some properties, as retailers use the discount period to drive consumption beyond the traditional festive season.
It accounts for as much as 30% of monthly tenant sales at some properties, as retailers use the discount period to drive consumption beyond the traditional festive season.
Mall operators told Mint tenant sales could increase 15-20% during the Black Friday period this year, with footfalls expected to rise significantly. The event may spur higher average spending and sales across a wider range of categories.
At Pacific Malls, Black Friday week accounts for about 30% of monthly tenant sales and 10% of business during the October-December quarter. Average daily consumption during the event is 25-30% higher than the average trading day in the quarter, said Abhishek Bansal, managing director of the group.
“It’s the biggest trading week in the October-to-December quarter,” he said.
The company expects tenant sales to grow 15-17% this Black Friday week, while footfalls may increase 10-12%. Average sales per customer are typically 15-18% higher, while conversion rates at tracked stores improve by 4-5 percentage points. About 70-80% of participating brands report double-digit sales growth, Bansal said.
Black Friday originated in the US in the 1960s, referring to the day after Thanksgiving (celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November), when large crowds of shoppers flooded Philadelphia ahead of the Christmas shopping season. Police used the phrase “Black Friday” to describe the ensuing chaos. Retailers popularized the term in the 1980s as a major discount-led shopping event and it subsequently spread to other countries through global brands and e-commerce.
In India, where Thanksgiving Day has no cultural significance, retailers adopted the concept as an additional sales opportunity in November, using discounts to attract shoppers ahead of the December year-end shopping season.
Shopping spike
“Last year’s Black Friday weekend delivered a strong spike… what people are buying is changing – electronics and beauty once led the weekend, but fashion, fast-fashion, jewellery and accessories are now growing faster than ever,” said Nishank Joshi, chief marketing officer at Nexus Select Malls. “So, shoppers are spending across the whole mall instead of coming in for one big-ticket buy.”
At Prestige Group’s malls, tenant sales are expected to grow about 20% this year, while footfalls are projected to increase 15%. The group recorded 44.4% higher tenant sales and 29.3% higher footfalls during Black Friday weekends in the past compared with other weekends in the same period, said Muhammed Ali, chief executive officer, retail, Prestige Group.
Black Friday now accounts for almost 20% of monthly tenant sales during the month at the group’s malls, Ali said. Of the 89 participating brands, 74 have recorded double-digit sales growth. Average transaction values have improved year-on-year, although conversion rates have remained broadly stable.
The numbers point to a growing opportunity for retailers. Pushpa Bector, group executive director and business head, DLF Retail, said sales typically normalize after Black Friday, even as the event helps sustain shopping momentum ahead of the year-end season and end-of-season sales.
DLF expects tenant sales to increase 15-20% during Black Friday weekend, with footfalls rising by double digits compared with a regular weekend. Categories such as fashion, beauty, footwear, jewellery and watches are expected to see stronger demand, while electronics continues to be a key performer.
New customers
Bector said the event was no longer merely about bringing more visitors into malls. It gives retailers an opportunity to attract new customers, encourage shoppers to try different brands and drive spending across categories. Some purchases may simply be brought forward to take advantage of promotional offers.
“The success isn’t just about how much is sold over one weekend. It is about whether it helps brands grow and encourages shoppers to come back,” Bector said.
Retailer participation is also widening. Inorbit Malls, which operates eight malls, has more than 300 brands participating in its Black Friday campaign this year, compared with about 150 last year. The company recorded a 19% increase in footfalls during the Black Friday weekend last year, said Rohit Gopalani, chief business officer.