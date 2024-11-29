The Black Friday Sale in India features airlines like Air India and IndiGo offering significant discounts on flights. Air India provides up to 20% off domestic fares and IndiGo offers one-way tickets starting at ₹ 1,199, valid for travel until March 2025.

The Black Friday Sale has kicked off in India, offering savvy shoppers a great chance to snag incredible deals. Now, travellers can benefit from significant discounts on domestic and international flights, along with additional perks, from airlines like Air India and IndiGo.

The sales, which began on Friday, November 29, 2024, are set to continue until 11:59 pm IST on Monday, December 2, 2024, providing a limited window for passengers to secure discounted travel options.

Air India's Black Friday Sale features fare reductions of up to 20 per cent on domestic flights and up to 12 per cent on international routes. Bookings made during this period cover travel until June 30, 2025, with an extended window for flights between India and Australia or North America, available until October 30, 2025.

Passengers can take advantage of these discounts exclusively through Air India’s official website and mobile applications. However, seats are limited and subject to a first-come, first-served basis, with blackout dates applicable.

The airline has sweetened the deal by waiving convenience fees, usually costing ₹399 on domestic flights and up to ₹999 on international journeys. Additional savings are available for passengers paying via specific payment methods.

UPI and internet banking users can use promo codes to avail themselves of discounts worth ₹400 and ₹1,200 on domestic and international bookings, respectively. ICICI Bank credit cardholders can enjoy benefits of up to ₹3,000 on business-class tickets and other discounts on domestic and international round trips.

In addition, Air India is continuing its long-standing discounts of up to 25 per cent for students and up to 50 per cent for senior citizens, which can be combined with the Black Friday Sale offers.

Indigo Black Friday offers Meanwhile, IndiGo has also unveiled its Black Friday Sale, offering one-way fares starting as low as ₹1,199 for domestic routes and ₹5,199 for international destinations. The sale covers travel dates from January 1 to March 31, 2025.

Alongside flight discounts, IndiGo is providing reductions on ancillary services, including pre-paid excess baggage discounts of 15 per cent and up to 50 per cent off its FastForward service, which expedites check-in and baggage delivery. For domestic sectors, travel assistance is available for ₹159, enhancing customer convenience.