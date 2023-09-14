Viacom18 partners Black White Orange for ‘action film ‘Fighter’s’ merchandise line1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 01:31 PM IST
The range, including apparel and accessories to collectibles and memorabilia, will also be available on the D2C brand www.a47.in
Black White Orange, a licensing and brand solutions agency in India, has been appointed as the licensing partner by Viacom18 Studios for its new action film Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.
