Viacom18 partners Black White Orange for ‘action film ‘Fighter’s’ merchandise line

Black White Orange, a licensing and brand solutions agency in India, has been appointed as the licensing partner by Viacom18 Studios for its new action film Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The range, including apparel and accessories to collectibles and memorabilia, will also be available on the D2C brand www.a47.in.

“Fighter is a highly anticipated film that pushes boundaries as India’s first aerial action franchise, and we are excited to bring its captivating world to life beyond the screen. Viacom18 Studios is happy to partner with Black White Orange as the exclusive licensing partner for ‘Fighter’s’ merchandise line," Ajit Andhare, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Studios, said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhavik Vora, founder and CEO, Black White Orange Brands Pvt. Ltd said the company will create a high-quality and aspirational merchandise program that will allow fans to connect with the film on a deeper level. “We are also excited to launch the ‘Fighter’ range on our own D2C platform, www.a47.in, a brand that celebrates the rich pop culture of India, and it will be great to see the ‘Fighter’ collection alongside our official merch for ISRO and units of the Indian Armed forces. With our expertise and commitment, we aim to deliver an exceptional experience for fans and further elevate the captivating world of ‘Fighter," Vora said in a statement.