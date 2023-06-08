Black workers allege rampant racism at Tesla factory in California, seek class-action status3 min read 08 Jun 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Black workers have alleged of facing rampant racism and even derogatory remark during their tenure at Tesla's California-based factory. They have also asked for a class-action from the company
As many as 240 workers have claimed of facing rampant racial discrimination during their work tenure at Tesla's California-based factory. These workers also had to face the frequent use of racial slurs by their co-workers. The manufacturing site was also referred to as slave ship by many. The company can face a class-action lawsuite in the matter.
