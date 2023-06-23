Blacklist vendors who offer bribes, say recruiters1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 10:33 PM IST
The Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), representing over a hundred recruiters, plans to seek details from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on the recent hiring scandal at India’s largest IT company.
MUMBAI : Leading Indian recruiters have demanded stricter audits and blacklisting of companies that offer bribes for job placements. The Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), representing over a hundred recruiters, plans to seek details from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on the recent hiring scandal at India’s largest IT company.
