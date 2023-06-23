MUMBAI : Leading Indian recruiters have demanded stricter audits and blacklisting of companies that offer bribes for job placements. The Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), representing over a hundred recruiters, plans to seek details from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on the recent hiring scandal at India’s largest IT company.

“Our regulatory committee will approach the brand and see if they can share information related to the investigation enabling us to assist as an industry body," Lohit Bhatia, president of ISF, which requires members to uphold a code of conduct, told Mint.

Bhatia’s comments followed Mint’s report on Friday that TCS discovered that a few senior executives entrusted with hiring thousands of critical personnel accepted bribes from staffing firms, compromising the recruitment.

In a separate statement on Friday, ISF urged “all stakeholders, including corporates and the government, to consider engaging staffing companies that prioritize ethical employment practices and regulatory compliance". The industry body said this is to “safeguard the interests of both the employer-companies and flexi workers".

TCS is one of the largest recruiters in the IT services sector and employs a workforce of 614,795 as on 31 March 2023. In FY23, it added 22,600 employees on a net basis. “Recruitment firms who have an alliance or are part of these bribes should be blacklisted, and an industry body like ISF needs to have a whistle-blower policy. HR teams in client companies get their own set of recruiters, and that is an unhealthy practice that needs to stop," said Ajit Isaac, founder of India’s now largest staffing company Quess Corp.

Isaac highlighted that the issue especially plagues the IT sector since these firms “are more prone to cutting costs when it comes to hiring and hunker down on fees, leading to poor quality of vendors".

The names of the recruitment firms that offered bribes could not be ascertained, but the lack of regulation in the hiring industry is under the spotlight. “The entry barrier required to become a recruiter is low, and there is no way of ensuring that those empanelled by the client are ethical," said Sunil Chemmankotil, chief executive of Teamlease Digital.

A senior executive in one of the largest recruitment firms highlighted concerns arising from the TCS scandal. “Clients will now want to know who are the vendors recruiting for the tech firm and does the quality of candidates gets impacted," said the senior executive who did not want to be named.

The cracks in the IT sector, including dual employment and moonlighting, are starting to show in recent years because of relaxed oversight during the pandemic and a subsequent hiring frenzy as demand for digitization surged. According to reports, Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCL Technologies collectively recruited more than 82,600 employees in FY23.

IT industry body Nasscom declined to comment on the scandal. A TCS spokesperson, however, said: “While there are complaints regarding code of conduct violations that arise from time to time, the company has robust processes for investigating and resolving them."