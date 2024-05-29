Blacklisted Chinese companies rebrand as American to dodge crackdown
Heather Somerville , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 May 2024, 09:49 AM IST
SummaryFirms tagged as military entities use new names and licensing deals to try to keep their businesses going in the U.S.
In December, a new company registered in Michigan: American Lidar. Its planned home would be an easy drive from the big three U.S. automakers.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less