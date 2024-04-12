BlackRock assets hit record $10.5 trillion as markets surge
BlackRock announced in January the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for $12.5 billion, as the asset manager aims to expand into private markets and alternative assets through infrastructure investments around the globe.
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, reported on Friday record assets under management (AUM) of about $10.5 trillion in the first quarter and posted a 36% jump in profit as a rebound in global equity markets boosted its investment advisory and administration fees.