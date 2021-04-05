BlackRock breaks ranks with Wall Street in performing race audit

SEIU said in its resolution, which has since been withdrawn, that BlackRock, as an investor, opposed most shareholder proposals in 2020 that were aimed at addressing racial-justice issues. That included two at Amazon.com Inc., which asked for disclosures about hate-promoting products and the impact of its facial-recognition technology on people of color. This year, Amazon.com has appealed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to block a racial-audit proposal.