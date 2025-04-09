Companies
BlackRock buys nearly third of Adani group promoters’ $1 bn private bonds
Summary
- Apart from BlackRock, at least five other top global funds also bought the bonds privately placed by Renew Exim, an Adani Group promoter firm, two people aware of the matter said.
Mumbai: BlackRock, Inc. has made a big bet on the Adani Group, snapping up nearly a third of about $1 billion bonds sold by a group promoter entity, marking the first investment in any Adani entity by the world's largest asset manager.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more