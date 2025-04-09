BlackRock buys nearly third of Adani group promoters’ $1 bn private bonds

“BlackRock is one of these investors. There are a few European investors as well," one of the two people said on the condition of anonymity, adding that most of the money raised will be utilized for the acquisition of ITD Cementation, while the rest will be used for funding the capex plans of other Adani group firms. Renew Exim DMCC, in October, had proposed to acquire 46.64% in ITD Cementation India, and buy an additional 26% through an open offer.