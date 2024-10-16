BlackRock in talks with Jio Financial for private credit venture: Report

BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, is in talks with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group firm Jio Financial Services to set up a private credit venture, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two companies will form a 50-50 joint venture to lend to businesses ranging from large companies to startups, if talks materialise, the report said, adding that a final decision on the venture was yet to be made.

BlackRock declined to comment, while Jio Financial did not immediately respond a Reuters request for comment.

India is seeing strong demand for private credit with a growing number of Indian alternative investment funds expanding their businesses in the category, mirroring a pick-up in activity across Asia.

This would be the third JV between the U.S.-based asset management firm and the Indian financial services company, after they announced ventures to start asset management and broking businesses in India.