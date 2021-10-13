OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BlackRock is pushing Chinese companies on disclosure, Fink says
Listen to this article

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, is pressing for greater disclosure by companies in China as global investors move more money into the country, Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said.

“We need more disclosure, we need more transparency at every corporate level, if we’re going to own those companies’ shares," Fink, 68, said in a CNBC interview Wednesday after his New York-based company announced third-quarter results. “We have been very assertive, how China should be moving forward, how they should be opening up their capital markets."

Fink said that while Europeans are shifting more money into Chinese assets, U.S. investors have held back so far. BlackRock has been scaling up its business in China, the world’s second-largest economy, after winning approval to operate a wholly owned mutual-fund business in the country.

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout