Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BlackRock is pushing Chinese companies on disclosure, Fink says

BlackRock is pushing Chinese companies on disclosure, Fink says

Premium
BlackRock has been scaling up its business in China, the world’s second-largest economy, after winning approval to operate a wholly owned mutual-fund business in the country.  REUTERS
1 min read . 06:26 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Fink said that while Europeans are shifting more money into Chinese assets, U.S. investors have held back so far

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, is pressing for greater disclosure by companies in China as global investors move more money into the country, Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said.

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, is pressing for greater disclosure by companies in China as global investors move more money into the country, Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said.

“We need more disclosure, we need more transparency at every corporate level, if we’re going to own those companies’ shares," Fink, 68, said in a CNBC interview Wednesday after his New York-based company announced third-quarter results. “We have been very assertive, how China should be moving forward, how they should be opening up their capital markets."

“We need more disclosure, we need more transparency at every corporate level, if we’re going to own those companies’ shares," Fink, 68, said in a CNBC interview Wednesday after his New York-based company announced third-quarter results. “We have been very assertive, how China should be moving forward, how they should be opening up their capital markets."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Fink said that while Europeans are shifting more money into Chinese assets, U.S. investors have held back so far. BlackRock has been scaling up its business in China, the world’s second-largest economy, after winning approval to operate a wholly owned mutual-fund business in the country.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Oil-sensitive currencies get a bigger boost with crude ...

Premium

iPhone production cuts may weigh on Apple’s key holiday ...

Premium

In covid year, CEOs’ pay packets got fat, workers earne ...

Premium

Rupee crumbles as its old nemesis returns

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!