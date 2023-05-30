BlackRock cuts Byju’s valuation for 2nd time

BlackRock cuts Byju’s valuation for 2nd time3 min read 30 May 2023, 11:00 PM IST
BlackRock has marked down the value of its stake in Indian edtech start-up Byju's by 26% in Q1 2022 and by 62% YoY, reducing the firm's estimated valuation to less than $8.4bn. Byju's, currently seeking fresh capital to repay loans, was valued at $22bn in 2021. Fellow asset manager T. Rowe Price increased the value of its stake in the start-up by 11.5% in Q1 2022. The markdowns may make it difficult for Byju's to convince investors to put in fresh capital at its desired valuation.
BENGALURU : BlackRock, the global leader in asset management and a minority shareholder in Byju’s, has reduced the valuation of its stake in the Indian edtech startup for the second time this year. During the quarter ended 31 March, BlackRock marked down the value of its shares in Byju’s by 26% compared to the previous three months, and by a substantial 62% from a year ago.
