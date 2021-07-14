Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BlackRock now has close to $10 trillion under management

BlackRock now has close to $10 trillion under management

Premium
REUTERS
1 min read . 06:08 PM IST DAWN LIM, The Wall Street Journal

  • New investments into asset manager show investors are becoming more confident about an economic recovery

BlackRock Inc.’s second-quarter profit rose 14% on new money coming into the giant asset manager, a sign that investors are becoming more confident about an economic recovery.

BlackRock Inc.’s second-quarter profit rose 14% on new money coming into the giant asset manager, a sign that investors are becoming more confident about an economic recovery.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The company posted a quarterly profit of $1.378 billion or $8.92 a share, up from $1.214 billion or $7.85 a share a year earlier. Its revenue grew 32% to $4.82 billion.

The company’s adjusted profits beat analysts’ estimates.

Its assets under management rose 30% to $9.5 trillion, from $7.3 trillion a year earlier, cementing its dominance as the world’s largest money manager.

BlackRock’s fortunes are closely tied to those of big institutions such as pensions, insurers and sovereign-wealth funds. Money moving through the company’s sprawling lineup of exchange-traded funds, index products and other funds is a barometer of Wall Street sentiment and where major investors are making bets.

It added roughly $81 billion of new investor money, down from the $100.2 billion haul in a year earlier. BlackRock had signaled it would see outflows from one big pension fund withdrawing indexed assets in the first half of the year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Green-tech startups are getting fresh wave of cash

Premium

BlackRock now has close to $10 trillion under management

Premium

France’s school lunches become battlegrounds in dispute ...

Premium

Sensex trades marginally higher, Dow Futures down by 90 points

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!