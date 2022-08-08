OPEN APP
BlackRock opening South Florida 'snowbird' office for dozens of employees

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest money management company, is opening a satellite office in South Florida to accommodate a top executive and dozens of other employees, joining a migration of financial firms to the state.

