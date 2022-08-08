BlackRock opening South Florida ‘snowbird’ office for dozens of employees4 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 06:08 PM IST
Head of fixed income and about 35 staff are expected to start working at West Palm Beach location early next year
BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest money management company, is opening a satellite office in South Florida to accommodate a top executive and dozens of other employees, joining a migration of financial firms to the state.