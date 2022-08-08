BlackRock opening South Florida ‘snowbird’ office for dozens of employees

BlackRock’s West Palm Beach outpost marks the latest in a long line of financial, tech and other companies that have relocated or created satellite offices in South Florida in recent years, drawn by warm weather, less business regulation and no state income tax. When Covid-19 erupted in 2020 and New York City was an early epicenter, droves of Wall Street executives sheltered in South Florida where restrictions were less severe and the balmy weather meant people could meet outside year-round. Many decided to stay and wanted their offices there, too.