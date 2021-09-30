BlackRock requires over half its workers return to office on Nov 1: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The world's largest asset manager will also allow staff to work flexible hours with approval from their managers, according to the memo.
The new directives, which will apply to locations across the United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa are part of BlackRock's "Future of Work" pilot program. It will be implemented in select locations that meet certain conditions, including not requiring split operations and masks at desks.
The company also reiterated that all individuals entering its U.S. offices will need to be fully vaccinated, and all employees and contractual workers will be required to be tested once a week.