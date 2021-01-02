Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BlackRock scales back private-equity fund ambitions
File Photo: BlackRock’s experiment in private equity has been a tough sell

BlackRock scales back private-equity fund ambitions

4 min read . 02:14 PM IST Dawn Lim , The Wall Street Journal

After struggling to meet a $12 billion fundraising goal, firm has set sights on growing the fund to $4 billion to $6 billion in assets over time

BlackRock Inc. planned to shake up the private-equity world with a $12 billion fund. Now the asset-management giant is setting its sights lower.

BlackRock’s staffers conceded the target was unrealistic after struggling to meet fundraising goals. The firm’s staffers hope to grow the fund to between $4 billion and $6 billion in assets over time, people familiar with the matter said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.