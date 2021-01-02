BlackRock scales back private-equity fund ambitions

BlackRock scales back private-equity fund ambitions4 min read . 02:14 PM IST
After struggling to meet a $12 billion fundraising goal, firm has set sights on growing the fund to $4 billion to $6 billion in assets over time
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After struggling to meet a $12 billion fundraising goal, firm has set sights on growing the fund to $4 billion to $6 billion in assets over time
BlackRock Inc. planned to shake up the private-equity world with a $12 billion fund. Now the asset-management giant is setting its sights lower.
BlackRock’s staffers conceded the target was unrealistic after struggling to meet fundraising goals. The firm’s staffers hope to grow the fund to between $4 billion and $6 billion in assets over time, people familiar with the matter said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.