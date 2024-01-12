BlackRock slashes Byju’s valuation to $1 billion, down 95% from $22 billion, says report
The downgrade is not too surprising. In October 2023, BlackRock had valued Byju’s shares at around $209.6 each, a significant drop from the peak of $4,660 in 2022.
Asset manager BlackRock has once again reduced its valuation of Indian ed-tech unicorn Byju’s, this time by around 95 percent from $22 billion to $1 billion, as per a Tech Crunch report citing company disclosures. At $22 billion, Byju's was India's most valuable start-up.