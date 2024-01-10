Blackrock to cut 3% of workforce, aims for larger man force by end of 2024

Financial giant BlackRock announced plans to lay off about 3% of its current workforce, citing a need to streamline operations and adapt to changing market conditions, as reported by Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the layoffs, BlackRock remains optimistic about its future growth prospects. The company expects to have a larger workforce by the end of 2024, driven by hiring in key areas such as technology and alternative investments.

This is a developing story, keep checking for further updates.

