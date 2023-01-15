BlackRock vs. Goldman in the fight over 60/40

After 10-year Treasury yields peaked at 15.8% in 1981, they fell for four decades to a low of 0.5% in 2020, offering surprise long-term capital gains to bondholders on top of the guaranteed income. Better still, from 2000 onward they offered fairly good day-to-day protection against losses on stocks, as the pattern of price moves flipped so bonds and stocks went in opposite directions. (Put another way, stocks tended to rise when bond yields went up, and fell when yields fell). The protection offered by bonds didn’t come at the cost of sacrificing returns.