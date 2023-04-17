BlackRock’s assets seen topping $15 trillion in five years’ time1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 08:58 PM IST
BlackRock reported $110 billion of net inflows for the first quarter, beating estimates, while assets rose to $9.09 trillion
BlackRock Inc.’s assets under management are set to exceed $15 trillion in five years’ time, analysts at Morgan Stanley said, with the broker predicting that fixed income and cash management will help propel the investment manager’s growth.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×