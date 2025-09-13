BlackRock’s Rick Rieder Climbs Ranks of Fed Chair Contenders

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. executive Rick Rieder is rising up the list of contenders to serve as the next chair of the Federal Reserve after Jerome Powell’s term expires in May, according to an administration official.

In a wide-ranging interview that lasted for two hours on Friday in New York, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Rieder discussed monetary policy, the Fed’s organizational structure and regulatory policy, the person said, who requested anonymity to discuss a private meeting.

Bessent has so far interviewed four of the 11 candidates publicly named as under consideration for the top central bank job, the official said, emphasizing that the process is ongoing. One or two more names will likely be added to that list, according to the person.

Rieder is one of the most senior executives at BlackRock, overseeing the firm’s fixed income business. He joined the company in 2009, following nearly two decades at Lehman Brothers Inc. A representative for BlackRock had no immediate comment.

Bessent was impressed with Rieder’s long career in markets running large groups and his deep understanding of micro- and macro-contributors to the economy, according to someone familiar with the Treasury secretary’s thinking. Rieder would bring a calm demeanor and in-depth knowledge of financial firms outside the banking system if he becomes Fed chair, the person said.

Bessent appreciates Rieder’s ability to use forward-looking frameworks to assess the economy, rather than relying on backward-looking data, the person said.

The Treasury chief was impressed by a similar intuitiveness after a conversation with Fed Governor Christopher Waller over the summer. President Donald Trump has been frustrated with Powell’s dependence on data to guide the Fed’s next moves, giving him the nickname “Too Late.”

Two senior staffers, one who is a macro-economist and another with regulatory and markets expertise, were in the room for Bessent’s meeting with Rieder.

Trump last week said that his top candidates for Fed chair include Waller, former Fed official Kevin Warsh and Kevin Hassett, the director of the White House’s National Economic Council.

However, he has deputized Bessent to run a comprehensive search process. The Treasury chief has said that he will interview all the contenders and offer Trump a shortlist of three to four to consider later this fall.

--With assistance from Silla Brush.

