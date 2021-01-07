BlackSoil raises 32 cr in non-convertible debentures

“In the present scenario of lower interest rates, our issue offers safe long-term investment options with stable returns to investors. Over the last two years, we have created a strong network of more than 150 high net-worth families and corporates who have shown tremendous support by investing in multiple series of BlackSoil’s NCD programme and remain monumental in the success of our platform," said Ankur Bansal, director and co-founder of BlackSoil Group.